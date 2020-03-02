Twin Falls Airport awarded grant to update master plan

The Twin Falls airport has received money from the United States Department of Transportation to update its master plan.

Thirteen airports in Idaho have been awarded money in order to help update and renovate their services.

With the Magic Valley growing, and more people moving to the area or traveling here, Bill Carberry from the Twin Falls Regional airport says they will be updating their master plan to better suit the needs of the community.

Something they will be working on is parking and adding more spaces for pick-up and drop-off at the airport

"With all the growth that we are seeing in the Magic Valley, the demand for aeronautical services at the airport is increasing, and we want to be able to meet that demand and forecast it now and plan for it," said Carberry, the airport manager.

The entire process takes about 18 months to do.

The public will be invited to give their input at public meetings and be informed about what they are doing.