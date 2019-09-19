Twin Falls Alzheimer's walk slated for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday on College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.
People sign a poster at the 2018 Alzheimer's walk
This is the seventh annual Walk for a Cure. The walk is held as a fundraiser to help research a cure for the Alzheimer’s. The goal this year is to raise $75,000.
One volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association calls the event a great day for unity and for the community to come together for a cause.
“It's about people coming together and realizing that it's bigger than us,” said Katie Neff. “It's bigger than one person, and it takes a village, and it takes a community to even bring awareness.”
In August, an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to the association. Registration for the walk starts at 10 a.m., with a ceremony at 11 a.m., and then the walk starts at 11:30 a.m.