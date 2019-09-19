Twin Falls Alzheimer's walk slated for Saturday

The Twin Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday on College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.

People sign a poster at the 2018 Alzheimer's walk

This is the seventh annual Walk for a Cure. The walk is held as a fundraiser to help research a cure for the Alzheimer’s. The goal this year is to raise $75,000.

One volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association calls the event a great day for unity and for the community to come together for a cause.

“It's about people coming together and realizing that it's bigger than us,” said Katie Neff. “It's bigger than one person, and it takes a village, and it takes a community to even bring awareness.”

In August, an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to the association. Registration for the walk starts at 10 a.m., with a ceremony at 11 a.m., and then the walk starts at 11:30 a.m.