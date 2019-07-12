Twin Falls Animal Shelter hosts second annual Movin' On event

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having their second animal Movin' On event from now until July 20.

A grant is covering the adoption fees during the second annual Movin' On event at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)

During this event, anyone who visits the animal shelter and is interested in adopting a pet, can have all of their adoption fees waved, thanks to a grant from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation.

Cats, dogs, kitties and puppies are available for adoption. In order to adopt, a person must to pass an application process. The application is to see if someone's lifestyle will fit with the animal or not, and the shelter can make recommendations.

Debbie Blackwood, the director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, is hoping to clear the shelter during this event.

“We'll guide you to an animal that might fit better say if you picked out one that doesn't like other dogs or cats or those kind of things. It's a counseling kind of directional process, we're just trying to assist in placing the animals in a good environment and the people are also happy with them,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood reminds people not all of the animals at the shelter are up for adoption, as some might be lost or sick.

If a person is interested in adopting a pet, the animal shelter is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.