Twin Falls Animal Shelter near max capacity

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter People for Pets say they've seen an overwhelming amount of animals coming into their shelter.

"Our population is changing dynamics of our soon-to be designated metropolis," said Debbie Blackwood, the director for the shelter. "We’re still operating with a building the size, the 2004 building. We filled almost instantly then, so we’re just at max capacity constantly."

But with hard work, Blackwood said they're able to manage.

"We’re being able to keep up and keep things like we want them to be and maintain our status as a low-kill animal shelter," she told KMVT.

In March, she said they saw 270 animals come in. They run about a 93 to 98 percent adoption rate.

In that same month, they euthanized about 17 cats and dogs. Animals she said were not adoptable.

"We have to distinguish how many adoptable animals do we euthanize? None. How many wild, sick, fractious cats and dogs did we euthanize?" she said.

Fractious as in they are uncontrollable or can be a danger to others in a household.

"We essentially are running like a no-kill shelter. We are running like the Mountain Humane (in the Wood River Valley) who considers themselves no-kill," she said. "I just don't want to put that because the animals we have to euthanize are not adoptable," she explained.

"If someone came forth and wanted to take dangerous animals and rehab them, we would welcome that, but we don’t have those resources at the animal shelter. So those are the animals that are euthanized," Blackwood said.

Twin Falls woman Maria Kosielowsky said killing any animal regardless of their condition is "scary."

"They have no right what so ever to take any life no matter what," she said.

However, Blackwood said it's the shelter's responsibility that an adoptable animal makes its way to a home, providing both the homeowner and pet a good place to stay.

"We’re trying to be responsible in our placement of animals. What goes along with adopting animals is a responsibility to make good decisions for the community that we serve," Blackwood said.

Kosielowsky said she wants to open a no-kill shelter in the city, but still has a long road ahead of her. She calls it the Trinity Animal Rescue Center.

"There are too many loose running animals, too many stray animals... I would like to make a difference to help them out to get those, if they are overflowing," Kosielowsky said.

She said they still need a place to operate and live.

"I would like to sell my home and then I would like to have a facility where I also can stay because I don't want dogs and cats be on their own," she explained.

Too many animals running around the city is also part of the problem.

"That's the real solution to if you want to say no-kill. The real solution relies in the community at large, spaying and neutering their animals. That's who owns this problem, is all of us," Blackwood said.

She said that any animals, especially a cat, are reproducing faster than some may think.

"I think the age and maturity of the cat sneaks up on you. I think they get pregnant, a female, about five months," she said. "They say feed a stray, spay a stray. You got to act quick."

To learn more about Kosielowsky's no kill shelter, visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter website.