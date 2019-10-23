Twin Falls Animal Shelter reacts to possible animal abuse law

People who abuse animals could soon face more prison time after the U.S. House passed a bill making animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called "PACT Act" specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things.

It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

According to its co-sponsor, the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video.

Previous laws have delegalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

KMVT reached out to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Director Debbie Blackwood to get her reaction.

“I believe that it’s somewhat overdue. That we can't and should not allow anybody be able to torture, injure an animal purposely,” Blackwood said.

Violations of the bill could lead to prison for up to seven years.

