Twin Falls Animal Shelter is set to open their doors on June first

If you’ve become curious about getting a furry companion, we have some great news for you. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is reopening their doors and welcoming the public back-in, starting on Monday, June first.

However, there are a few things everyone needs to know, before simply showing up.

First, only 10 people will be allowed inside. Make sure to call the shelter before arriving, because it could already have reached capacity and you’ll have to wait outside.

Second, all visitors must wear a mask and sanitize their hands several times during their visit, especially before touching the animals. The shelter will provide hand sanitizer.

Third, there will be markers on the floor to help people stay socially distant. We spoke with Debbie Blackwood, the director of People for Pets. She says, a lot is at stake if the rules are not followed.

"We're not just folding levies and have stacks of clothing. We have live animals and we have to run seven days a week. So, we have to be careful and want you to practice social distancing, plus other measures to keep the public safe and the staff safe."

Blackwood is reminding the public not please not pay them a visit, if you’re not feeling well because if any shelter staff gets sick it, it could run through the shelter leaving no one to take care of the animals.

