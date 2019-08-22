Twin Falls Animal Shelter uses trial adoption program to increase success rate

Have you ever thought about adopting a pet and thought, 'well I don't know if I can handle the commitment?' The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has the solution for you.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter uses the trial adoption program to let owners see if the dog will fit in with their lifestyle.

With the trial adoption program, potential pet owners can take home a pet for seven days before deciding if the pet is going to fit in with their life and home.

Many people are using this because it can be hard to know at the shelter if the dog will get along well with the other pets you have at home, or if your work schedule will work around the animals needs.

Debbie Blackwood, the director of the shelter says she sees great success with this program, and only 10 percent of the time do the owners have to bring the animal back.

"We understand that maybe the dog, you know what you saw here, or what you are hoping to find, may or may not happen," said Blackwood. "We don't want people to feel like a failure, we want it to be a win-win situation for everybody. That's what I call stacking the cards for success,"

With the trial adoption program, they pay $50.00 and have seven days to test out the dog or cat, and then decide if they want to pay the full amount and go through with the full adoption.