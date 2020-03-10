Twin Falls Animal shelter runs of toys, seeks donations

Last week, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter took to its Facebook page announcing their dogs are almost out of toys.

The Twin Falls Animal shelter has been full and running at capacity for the last nine months — so with more dogs, comes with an increasing need of toys. (Source: KMVT)

Debbie Blackwood, the executive director at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, said the shelter has been full and running at capacity for the last nine months — so with more dogs, comes with an increasing need of toys.

Blackwood said they give out toys to the dogs day and night, which keeps them entertained while they wait to find a new home.

"Some of them are torn up, so we have to throw them away," she said. "We do have to wash all the toys every day as well, so that plus the dogs makes it so they get ruined if you will."

One of the biggest issues in this matter is overpopulation, which is why Blackwood suggests owners to get their dogs spayed or neutered.

If anyone wants to help and donate toys, they can come by the shelter. They're open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blackwood said the toys should be pet-friendly and pet safe. If it's used, it has to be clean so that they won't spread contaminated toys at their facility.