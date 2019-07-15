Washington man without use of legs completes tandem BASE jump

A Washington state man who doesn't have the use of his legs took part in a tandem BASE jump Friday in Twin Falls.

Dillion Duncan takes a Tandem Base jump with Sean Chuma. Duncan lost the use of his legs 10 years ago in a car crash.(Source: KMVT/Rachel Fabbi)

The thing that makes this special? Dillion Duncan, from Washington, is a paraplegic. Duncan crashed his truck when he was 16, leaving him unable to use his legs. To make the experience possible, Duncan jumped with Sean Chuma, with Tandem Base. Chuma is an experienced jumper with more than 6,000 jumps. He was excited for the event.

“Taking Dillon on a tandem BASE jump, he is paraplegic, and he told me he's been injured for 10 years, and it's a special thing , cause he's getting to do something that he normally wouldn't get to do,” Chuma explained.

Chuma has done jumps like this before.

“So we're going to attach him on the front, we're going to jump off, I've done several like this," he said. "it's a really nice thing to be part of, just to see the smiles down below."

However, there are some risks.

"There's a little bit of risk involved, just because the bones, after a spinal cord injury, the bones can become a little bit weaker, but we do have a medical guy down below, we have a boat down below, and I have some leg restraints to help keep his legs up,” Chuma explained.

KMVT talked with Duncan about how the two connected and how he got the idea.

“Every time I've been driven over it, it seems like something I want to do," Duncan said. “I followed him on Instagram for a while, looked into it. I definitely looked into it. I definitely researched it, found the best person with the most qualified jumps out of anyone doing this."

And Chuma was just excited for Duncan to jump.

“I'm just stoked for him that he's got the courage to do this and we found each other so that he can,” Chuma stated.

