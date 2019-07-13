Twin Falls BLM battling another round of weekend fires

The Twin Falls Bureau of Land management as well as their partners and local departments in several towns are managing a series of wildfires, one of which has burnt more than 1,000 acres of ground.

Fire Prevention Tech with the district, Rebecca Flick, says they have multiple crews working the scene to mop up any hotspots and contain the lines around each fire.

"Twin Falls BLM District is working hard," Flick says. "There are multiple fires across the district last night mostly due to lightning. The largest fire is called the Clover Fire, it's 30 miles southwest of Buhl near Horse Butte. It's estimated at 1500 acres right now."

Crews estimate to contain the Clover Fire Saturday, and control is estimated for Sunday at 6 p.m.

Three other fires started by lightning include the Pipeline Fire, the Eden Fire, and the Higgins Fire, all of which crews expect to have controlled by Saturday night.

The Pipeline Fire is 10 miles northwest of Declo near the I-84/I-86 interchanged, has burned 135 acres, and control is estimated to be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Eden Fire is three miles north of Eden, has burned an estimated 5 acres, and is expected to be controlled by 6 p.m. Saturday.

And the Higgins Fire is near Three Creek Store, estimated to have burned 0.25 acres, and expected to be controlled at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 3 p.m. through midnight for much of Southern Idaho as both wet and dry thunderstorms producing frequent lightning and gusting winds are expected in Fire Weather Zones. Flick says crews are preparing for possible new starts Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.