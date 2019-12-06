Twin Falls District BLM Fire Management Program seeking applicants for a number of positions

Bureau of Land Management Idaho is seeking applicants for a number of positions ahead of the 2020 fire season, and the Twin Falls BLM Fire Management program is hiring for various of positions in fields such as fuels and administrative aid, engines, public information, dispatch, and helitack.

"These jobs are open right now," fire prevention and public information officer for BLM, Kelsey Brizendine said.

The majority of hiring by the the Twin Falls District BLM Fire Management Program are firefighters, and the clock is ticking for those seeking to apply said Brizendine.

"The firefighter positions are the main bulk of our hiring," she said. "Those jobs are closing December 10. That means if you don't get on that last by December 10 you'll have to wait until next year to apply."

Brizendine says BLM typically sees applicants from all walks of life apply, but that they'd really like to draw in applicants who know the area.

"We really want the local people who the area and live here," Brizendine said.

Firefighter positions offer applicants good pay to help fund their education and offers a rewarding experience that allows people to help their community, she said.

Requirements are that individuals be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have 6 months general experience. However with the deadline for applications quickly approaching Brizendine want's potential applicants to know they have to go through USAJOBS and create a profile and apply through their system in order to be considered.

"You have to use USA jobs resume builder," Brizendine said. "The more information you put the butter, one page resumes usually get put to the bottom of the list."

For more information on positions you can head over to .