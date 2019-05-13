Twin Falls, Buhl DMV offices to close for all-day training

Department of Motor Vehicle license locations in Twin Falls County will be closed at different points this week for all-day training.

The DMV office located inside Buhl City Hall will be closed Wednesday, for training with the Idaho Department of Transportation, according to a news release. The office will reopen with regular business hours on Thursday.

The auto license office at Twin Falls County DMV office inside 630 Addision Ave. West Suite 1201 will be closed Thursday and will resume regular business hours on Friday. The Twin Falls driver’s license office will be open both days.

