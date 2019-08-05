Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Raffle

Funds raised from the raffle will support these various activities – along with scholarships for college students in agribusiness and general business, leadership development programs for adults and high school juniors, and enhancing our ability to provide valuable visitor and relocation information at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

KMVT

The drawing is Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Twin Falls Chamber’s Mini-Masters Golf Tournament Putters Mini Golf 1821 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.