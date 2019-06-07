Twin Falls Chobani silo tips over

A few viewers reached out to KMVT about something that looked out of the ordinary at the Twin Falls Chobani plant.

In a photo sent by a viewer, one of the silos atop the Chobani plant appears to have tipped over.

On Friday, KMVT reached out to Chobani and a company spokesperson said it happened last week.

Here is their statement:

“Under certain conditions, a vacuum can be created inside a silo. That’s what happened to one of our whey silos last weekend and it sustained damage. We’re actively working to get the silo repaired and should have it replaced next week. Most importantly, no one was injured. Additionally, there has been no impact to production nor any environmental impacts at our Twin Falls plant.”