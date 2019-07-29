Twin Falls Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Ever wondered what police do on a day-to-day basis? Now is your chance, as the Twin Falls Police Department is accepting applications for their Citizen's Police Academy.

KMVT image of The Twin Falls Public Safety campus.

The class goes on for 11 weeks, where anyone in the community gets to learn and see what police do.

"One night with the SWAT team, get to try some of the equipment out. There’s other nights where they work with the bomb squad and work with explosives and see what explosives do," explained Sgt. Justin Dimond.

Each week is a different class.

Former volunteer Jessica Minor said one of the more stressful parts of the academy was going through the virtual simulation where participants are going through the motions of a virtual call and go through difficult situations with a simulator.

"I left that class almost feeling nauseous and it was really stressful. That opened my eyes to what the men and women have to deal with on a day-to-day basis and the stress that goes into their jobs," Minor said.

However, that shouldn't deter a person from wanting to join, as they get to experience multiple situations and other jobs.

"It's a good opportunity for us to get to know our community better and the members to know us as well. But it's also a lot of fun," Dimond said. "We find that a lot of people attend and it’s fun for our police officers as well."

The first day of class starts on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and applications are due by Saturday, Aug. 10.

The class is held very Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is free.

If you're interested, you can visit the Twin Falls Police Department for an application at 321 2nd Ave E.