Twin Falls City Council approves to change recycling program, limiting certain materials

Twin Falls residents will no longer be able to recycle mixed paper or plastic after City Council approved to adjust their recycling program at Monday nights city council meeting.

Council members were faced to choose between three options.

Keep the current recycling program, limit recycle materials, or temporarily shelve the program.

In a seven to one vote, council members decided to only allow materials like tin, aluminum, and cardboard to be recycle.

Before the vote, Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar leaned towards in favor of option two, limiting recyclable materials.

"Maybe by reducing it down to three very simplistic things that people know what that is It can help with that retraining I think there's lot of opportunity whether its a partnership with the city or PSI." he said.

The city has been operating on a single-stream recycling program since 2010, which means recycle materials are placed in just one bin.

Below you'll find the options and staff report city council were presented before voting.

1.Continue the current recycling program - 4.90% rate increase (from $18.44/month to $19.34/month)

2.Modify the program to accept only cardboard, tin and aluminum -

3.25% rate increase (from $18.44/month to $19.04/month)

3.Shelve the recycling program 3.36% rate decrease (from$18.44/monthto $17.82/month)