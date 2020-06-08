Twin Falls City Council makes decision on downtown apartments

Twin Falls City Council voted against a proposal for apartments to be built at the Old Clinic and Hospital on Shoshone Street.

The Galena Opportunity Fund bought the building earlier this year with the idea to build apartments and a potential charter school in the currently vacant building.

During the planning and zoning meeting last month, they decided to give a positive recommendation for city council, with one condition, that the creators of the project find more parking.

Following that planning and zoning meeting, a group came together called Save Historic Twin Falls, and they voiced their opinion at the meeting tonight saying the traffic will be terrible, and it will ruin their view as well as saying that building a new structure will ruin the history of the area.

"Hopefully the city deny the zoning variances, because the area doesn't it cannot handle the density that has been proposed, I don't have a problem with the apartments in general and neither does anyone else, it's just that they aren't in the right spot," said Kate Lopez, one of the members of the group.

The creators of the project were at the meeting to give their project outline, which includes studio and one bedroom apartments.

The city council voted zero to six for the decision, meaning it did not pass.