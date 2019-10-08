Twin Falls City Council votes to become a Community Development Block Grant

At Monday night's Twin Falls City Council, Twin Falls was asked to become a part of the Community Development Block Grant for the 2020 fiscal year.

Monday they talked about what that would mean for the city.

It would provide a grant to the city for a set amount of money each year for the city to improve housing and living environments for the low-income people in the city.

There are currently eight cities in the state are a part of the Community Development Block Program, and what each city does with the money depends on the needs of that city.

"Across the board, I can tell you that it is entirely up to the community. It would be entirely up to the city of Twin Falls on how they would like to see those funds spent. You can be as complex or as simple as you would like," said community relations manager Mandi Thompson. "In Pocatello, they only have one program that they administer, the remediation of lead-based paint in commercial businesses and older homes in the city of Pocatello. So it's up to the city of Twin Falls, what they would want to spend that money on."

The vote to become a Community Development Block Grant passed 6 to 1.