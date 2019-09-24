Twin Falls City Council votes to form Twin Falls Public Art Commission

The Twin Falls City Council voted to approve a Twin Falls Public Art Commission at Monday night's meeting.

The city council met Monday to discuss the proposed Twin Falls Public Art Commission.

The board met at 5:30 with only one item on the agenda.

The Twin Falls Public Arts Commission would be a group that is in charge of all the art in the city.

The group would take inventory of all the art, accept donations if someone wanted to donate a new piece of art, and the group would think of new ideas to showcase art in the city of Twin Falls.

"Beyond just statues and paintings, and incorporate things like performing arts," said the grant and community realtion manager Mandi Thompson. "The whole concept behind public art is a way to activate public spaces, so if we can do that by placing a statue next to a fountain or creating a space where we can have public concerts in the summer. That's why we are establishing the commission tonight."

The vote to form the public art commission passed unanimously.