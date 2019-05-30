Twin Falls City Pool bubble comes down as staff members gear up for summer

On Wednesday, the Twin Falls City Pool bubble came down as staff members are gearing up for its summer events.

City crews, firefighters and lifeguards helped take down the bubble. John Pauley is the aquatics director and said they're planning to hold new and existing events this summer.

"We have a lot of fun things planned for the community," Pauley said. "We're doing our tower that we got last fall. We haven't done that for the summer and we have our splash and flicks movies that is returning this summer as well."