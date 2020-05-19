Twin Falls City Pool open for lap swim only

After much discussion, the Twin Falls City Pool will open on Wednesday for limited lap swim.

After being closed for about two and half months, the city of Twin Falls has made the decision to open the pool with restrictions. For lap swim only, the deep end will be open, and all swimmers will need to set a reservation for one hour in order to use the pool. Shareable equipment will also not be available.

“There was a lot of concern about it not being open because we had people, who this is how they stay healthy, and how they stay active, and they wanted to get back to the pool,” said Twin Falls public information officer Joshua Palmer. “We also had a lot of concerns about reopening the pool for tomorrow from folks saying it's too soon. It is a delicate balance; I’m not going to disagree with anyone on that. What we are trying to do is make it as safe as possible, while still allowing people to get in their swim and stay active and healthy”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, "there is no evidence that the virus that causes COIVD-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas."

“We share the concerns about the possibility of the spread of the virus, and that's why we have taken the extra precautions,” Palmer said.

Signage has been put in place, reminding the public to keep the 6-foot distance, and the pool will be changing the hours. Open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. till 8:45 a.m., then closed for cleaning, and open again from 11 a.m. till 1:15 p.m. Each person who comes into the pool will also have their temperature taken before they enter.