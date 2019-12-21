Twin Falls City Pool prepares for winter break

If you are looking for something fun to do with your kids this winter break, the Twin Falls City Pool will be open.

As well as having lap swimming in the morning, they will be having open swimming hours daily from 11 to 4.

The director of the pool, John Pauley says it's fun to get out of the cold weather.

The pool is kept at 83 degrees.

On Thursday, December 26, Tuesday, December 31 and Thursday, January 2, they will feature a special inflatable obstacle course and tower in the pool.

“This is a ton of fun, for families and kids to have fun during the breaks, it feels like summer in here right now, which is nice to get out of the cold. We will also be putting in our tower obstacle course in more over break, so we are really excited to have that going in as well,” Pauley said.

The pool will be closed on December 24 and December 25.

For more information, visit https://www.tfid.org/512/City-Pool

