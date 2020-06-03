Twin Falls City Pool removes bubble, prepares for summer season

The Twin Falls City Pool has been closed the past 3 days as they have been removing the bubble and preparing the pool for the summer.

The Twin Falls City Pool has new rules and regulations following COVID-19 guidelines. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Removing the bubble is a long process, and takes a lot of time and man power.

First they have to put a giant tarp across the pool, and then turn off the blower and deflate the bubble, then they have to roll it up and move it to storage.

Multiple different departments from the City of Twin Falls come to help, including Parks and Recreation and the Fire Department.

The pool will reopen on Thursday June 4th with the bubble off.

"What's more fun to do in the summer than to go swimming, so we are happy to get this place ready for the summer and for the community to enjoy it," said John Pauley, the aquatics director for the pool.

The pool has new rules and regulations following the COVID-19 guidelines, such as making reservations for swimming.