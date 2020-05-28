Twin Falls encourages subdivision residents to vary watering times

Water pump stations across Twin Falls are getting overwhelmed, due to subdivision residents all watering their land at the same time.

In order to reduce the city's dependence on the limited aquifer. Pressurized irrigation stations are put in place to pull water from the canal system and sent to residents in subdivisions for their sprinkler systems.

Due to so many homes watering their lawns at the same time, particularly in the morning, the station is not able to get enough water from the canal. So the station shuts down to prevent pump burn-out. When this happens, nobody in the subdivision will receive water for irrigation, until the pump gets restarted and the station is refilled with water from the canal.

“What we are experiencing with the pressurized irrigation stations is, often times we have too many homes that are watering at the same time, and typically it is in the morning hours,” said Twin Falls public information officer, Joshua Palmer.

The several pressurized irrigation stations around Twin Falls are built to accommodate typically one subdivision, therefore in some cases several hundred homes could be affected by a shut off. The city of Twin Falls in encouraging residents on a pressurized irrigation station to spread out their watering times, instead of doing it all at once.

“So that includes maybe a small amount in the morning, in then again daytime hours, and then in the evening,” Palmer said.

The public can also go tfid.org to see how much water is being drawn from a subdivisions irrigation station.

“It can be easily resolved if people are watering more during the daytime then just in early morning,” he said.

