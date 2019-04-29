Twin Falls in process of turning on pressurized irrigation

The city of Twin Falls is in the process of turning on their pressurized irrigation, saying that all stations should be up and running by Wednesday, May 1.

Robert Bohling, the city's water superintendent, said when water comes through the canal, they usually wait a few days for it to go in and wash out the pipes.

"Valves and people’s services might be shut down every now and then, but it should be intermittently and we should be able to get those back up and going," he said.

For Twin Falls residents who are on the city's water, he urges that they follow the watering schedule.

"This used to be farm ground and the farmers didn't just water from 5 to 10 at night or five in the morning or 10 a.m. Our pump systems aren't set up for everybody to water all at once, so if they can watch and set their clocks accordingly that'll help us out," he said.

If a resident is not on pressurized irrigation and would like to be, Bohling said it depends on if there's a pump large enough near a resident's home to accommodate that. Contact the public works department at 208-736-2274 to see if that is possible.

For the water schedule, visit the Twin Falls website on their watering times and conservation schedule page.