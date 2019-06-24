Twin Falls City proposes a public art commission to council

The city of Twin Falls is looking into establishing a committee that will help bring more public art into the community among other duties.

In Monday's city council meeting, Mandi Thompson, the grant and community relations manager, will be proposing a public arts commission to City Council.

The group will advise the city on how to be better prepared for the growing art around the city. Some of the current art that is in downtown Twin Falls were gifts.

"Those are phenomenal gifts and they activate spaces, but at the same time we have to take into consideration the maintenance costs that goes along with those," she said.

As the city continues to partner with the Urban Renewal Agency and efforts in economic development, they want to bring in more art to help showcase the area and make it better.

"A plan of what we want our public art to be in Twin Falls and where we want to go with it and the locations we would like to see more art," she said.

The commission could even take a look at how art is incorporated in other communities in other states and bring those ideas to southern Idaho.

"As we have gotten more and more feedback from the community about the art," she said. "And people’s appreciation of what it’s doing to for instance this public space, we want to be able to make sure we can continue to change out temporary works or create new ones and there has to be funding mechanisms built into a budget to be able to do that."

She said they're hoping to have a committee of at least five to seven people.

KMVT will have updates Monday night after the meeting finishes and if council will want to move forward in establishing this group.