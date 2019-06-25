Twin Falls City ranks 8th for best city to live in Idaho

A Magic Valley city made it onto a list of the best cities to live in Idaho.

The National Chamber of Commerce listed Twin Falls as number eight on the list of 15 for great places to live in the Gem State.

They looked at more than 2,500 cities with five factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.

Shawn Barigar, the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce president, said it's exciting to receive the recognition.

"We sometimes take those things for granted," he said. "I know as a native of the valley here and growing up here, it’s only been in the last 10, 15 years that even my family and I have really embraced those things that are accessible here."

Barigar continued, "The fact that you can be off work and on the river in 10 minutes at the end of the day is really an exciting thing for people who are looking the life they want, not necessarily the job they want."

He said they are trying to encourage more people to come into the area and work in the businesses in town.

"I think that the Twin Falls area is being recognized more," he said. "Again, for those quality of life issues that sometimes we take for granted, like our access to outdoor recreation, continued development of our trail system, the investment we see in public spaces like our downtown, our parks."

He said the partnerships between the chamber, the city and other organizations are really helping with the growth and investing in those five criteria the national chamber looked at.

Number one on the list is Moscow and two is Boise.