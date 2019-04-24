Twin Falls receives $250K to transform community

The city of Twin Falls was just grant some money to better transform the community the coming years.

Mandi Thompson, the city's grant manager, said they received $250,000 from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

Twin Falls is one of two cities that received the highest amount of funds.

The organization works with communities across the state to help transform them to be healthier, especially for the kids, such as more walking trails to get the youth active.

"We want to be fairly intentional in how we go about trying to identify those areas that could use improvement in the community and also those things that we do really well that we could potentially build upon," she said. "Hopefully we'll be able to leverage the funding from the Blue Cross Foundation and other sources to even make a larger impact in the community."

The grant is done through a three year process, however in the next year, Thompson said they will be working with the foundation, a consultant and an impact group made of city officials and community partners to figure out what exactly needs to be done.