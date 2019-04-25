Twin Falls adds new wellhead; looking for committee members

The Twin Falls Public Works Department said they will be adding a new wellhead, now needing to update their drinking water protection plan.

With that improvement, the department is looking to put together a committee to help look over the plan and update it.

This group will be made up of the Department of Environmental Quality and city officials, along with some local residents.

"The committee gets together, looks at the water sources that we use and kinds of comes up with a plan to protect our sources in the future for generations to come," said Robert Bohling, the water superintendent. "When we bring on a new source, obviously that source isn’t in the plan and we want to get that plan updated so that we can move forward in protecting it."

The protection plan was first put together in 2002, and is now about 17 years old.

They hope to get the committee formed within the month and within a year, add the new source.

Anyone interested in being in this committee can contact the Twin Falls Public Works Department at 208-736-2275.