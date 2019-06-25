Twin Falls to join nationwide opioid lawsuit

A city in the Magic Valley is joining the nationwide opioid lawsuit.

In Monday night's Twin Falls City Council meeting, all six present council members approved to join the litigation. Suzanne Hawkins was not present.

Cities and counties across the nation are joining the lawsuit that says manufacturers and distributors are over-prescribing and over-supplying the drugs.

Mooney Wieland would be representing the city, along with Jerome County and many other places in Idaho.

There is no cost to the city and counties as they are represented.

"I'm certainly supportive of signing on to this opportunity to help raise the visibility and importance of manufacturers and distributors taking some level of responsibility of the involvement that they have had," said Mayor Shawn Barigar. "I think being part of a multi-district litigation allows us to sign on and seek that resolution to the issue without having to carry the heavy water, I guess, of our own battle."

The mayor will have to sign a retainer agreement with the law firm. The agreement is contingency based, meaning there will be no fee or cost associated to the city unless there is a recovery by the law firm on their behalf.