Twin Falls Clif Bar celebrates 5-acre solar array, pollinator habitat

Clif Bar Baking Company had a solar and pollinator habitat celebration earlier this Wednesday afternoon in Twin Falls.

Clif Bar Baking Company in Twin Falls celebrated its 5-acre solar array and pollinator habitat on Wednesday in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT/Sherley Boursiquot)

The award-winning bakery has a 5-acre ground mounted solar array at their facility. It also has native flowering plants that are grown under and around the panels, which increase energy production, conserve water and topsoil and support local pollinators.

The 300,000-square-foot commercial bakery has new outdoor walking trail that educates visitors about benefits of renewable energy and the importance of pollinators to the food system.

“When we decided to build this bakery behind me, we looked at all ways to be good to conserve energy, and one of those ways was build this wonderful solar farm, and solar array,” said Clif Bar Founder and CEO Gary Erick. “And we're looking for anyway to create efficiencies in for sustainablities in our bakery.”

The peak production from the solar array on a sunny day can generate enough electricity to meet the bakery needs.

The bakery currently employs 300 people.