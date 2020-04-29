Twin Falls commissioner calls on Gov. Little to allow businesses to open

In an independent statement, Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson called on Idaho Gov. Brad Little to allow all businesses to re-open.

Twin Falls Commissioner Jack Johnson asked Governor Little to give local business and government leaders a larger role in helping reopen Idaho's economy in a Facebook post on Tuesday. (KMVT/KSVT)

"I do not believe we have nonessential businesses," Commissioner Johnson said in a video posted on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. "I hear daily from our citizens in small business and agriculture communities who are suffering, folks who have worked their entire lives to build a business or facing an uncertain future of bankruptcy while large corporate entities are thriving."

The call from Johnson comes ahead of Governor Little's press conference on Thursday, where he'll outline stage one of his four-stage plan to reopen Idaho's economy, outlined in the Idaho Rebounds document.

The four-stage plan will allow nonessential businesses to re-open in stages, provided they meet a certain list of specific criteria, identified to protect the public's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In stage one of Idaho Rebounds, places of worship, day cares and youth activities will be able to take place so long as they adhere to physical distancing requirements, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and maintain proper sanitation protocols.

Today, more specific protocols were outlined for all three of those entities allowed to re-open on May 1.

Commissioner Johnson says the business owners he's talked to agree with the standard of social distancing and using personal protective equipment if they're vulnerable, but he believes all businesses should be allowed re-open as they can implement those measures safely well.

"We have drawn a line by identifying winners and losers in business by allowing large corporate stores to profit, while we rub elbows during shopping in them," Johnson said. "Meanwhile small businesses are not being allowed to offer their services or compete, and in most cases, it would be a much safer environment than the masses of people in large open businesses."

Johnson's sentiments are reciprocated by Stan Sorenson, the owner and operator of a barber shop in Twin Falls, The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co..

"I one 100% agree," Sorenson said. "I forwarded his message to the governor. I wanted him to see it."

Under Idaho Rebounds, businesses such as hair salons or barbershops won't be allowed to open until May 16. And for Sorenson, that just means enduring more pain.

"Everything I've built for the past five years is gone," he says.

Sorenson says he hasn't receive any financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, and the last time he was able to earn any income through his business was in March. Whether or not Sorenson's barbershop will be able to open on May 16 is very much a question.

In Idaho Rebounds, each stage requires an evaluation of health related criteria to be able to move from one stage to the next. Currently under stage 2, hair salons can open if they meet a set of business protocols and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. But in just the past couple of months, Sorenson has seen guidelines and requirements change, leaving him with a feeling of uncertainty.

"The health department came out with some new guidance today and it's pretty vague." he said. "They want you to get rid of all magazines and practice social distancing. We can reopen under phase 2 but if we have to follow the 6 months guidelines, there's no way."

Sorenson says the opinion and health of the community is important to him, but he's coming to a point where he says he's going to have to start living again.

"Community's important to us. I want everyone to survive this and come out not broke," he said. "I'm going to start living my life whether it's a risk or not I'm going back to living."

Commissioner Johnson relays the difficulties experienced by business owners in his video to the governor.

"I know you're in a very tough position on a daily basis making the right decisions," Johnson said. "I ask that you allow local government and our business communities to play a bigger part of the solution for opening up."

Little's press conference on the first stage of Idaho Rebounds is slated at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, and will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television. The more specific protocols outlined for daycares, youth activities, and places of worship to re-open on May 1 can be viewed hereYou can also view the four stage Idaho Rebounds plan in it's entirety in this article, or at rebound.idaho.gov.