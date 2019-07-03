Twin Falls Commissioners to wrap up property assessment appeals Monday

Twin Falls County Commissioners are getting an inch closer of completing appeal hearings for local property assessments appeals.

Since Monday, commissioners have had dozens of property assessment claims ranging from residential and agricultural to commercial property.

At the hearing, commissioners represent themselves as the Board of Equalization. They are expected to hear about 60 to 70 hearings.

After listening the assessment hearings, they get feedback from the Twin Falls County Assessor's Office.

"We have the ability to make changes, uphold the assessor's evaluation or go down that road in trying to help the citizens and help the assessor come in some sort of conclusion," Don Hall, county commissioner said.

Commissioners expect to complete the hearing by July 8. Hall said if the public isn't pleased with the Board of Equalization's final decision. The public can take it to the State Board of Appeal or District Court.