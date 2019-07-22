Crossfire to play Wedensday at Twin Falls Summer Concert Series

Crossfire returns this year to the Twin Falls Tonight stage. These guys are a local favorite. Twin Falls’ own Brett, Craig, Calvin & Dave bring classic rock and country to our stage. They’ve been together for over 15 years and have a combined 70-80 years of experience . Crossfire is known for playing nostalgic rock n roll and a little bit of country too. You’re sure to want to put on your dancing shoes and get up out of your seat when Crossfire’s in the house. So, sit back, enjoy and get ready to party!