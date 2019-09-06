Twin Falls Corn Maze not returning in 2019

Twin Falls Corn Maze is not returning in 2019.

The 2018 Twin Falls Corn Maze is seen in this file photo (Submitted photo).

This year would have been the fourth year of the corn maze; however, they announced Thursday they would not be able to open this year.

KMVT talked with Wyatt Detweiler, the owner of the maze, who said the landlord of the property they had been using passed away, leaving the land in the hands of his children, who made the decision.

“They decided they didn't want a corn maze there this year," Detweiler said. "So that's kind of hard. We didn't expect that happening. Floyd was a really good guy to work with, and he enjoyed the corn maze. They don't live here, but they liked the idea of it and people coming to the community."

Detweiler also said they are looking for a new spot to hold the corn maze, and that the hardest part of this happening has been having to tell the public.