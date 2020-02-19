Twin Falls County 2020 Comprehensive Plan

The future development of Twin Falls county is in your hands, and the county commissioners need your help.

County Commissioner Brent Reinke said it will take most of the year to gather information from the community on how they see the future of land use in the county.

County Commissioner Brent Reinke, stood inside the Student Union Building at the College of Southern Idaho last week Tuesday to discuss a Comprehensive plan for 2020 that covers 17 areas within Twin Falls County.

The plan, which was last updated in 2008, will focus on agricultural preservation, opportunities for economic development and diversification, facilitating quality growth that respects community character, expanding and preserving recreational amenities and overall quality of life for residents and businesses alike.

"We're identifying the areas within the county that we want to protect,; the areas within the county where we want to grow; where we want to see new homes; where we want to see businesses; the areas where we recreate, what we want to protect and ? ... the historic aspect of twin falls county," Reinke said.

Reinke encourages people to go on the county's website 2020TwinFallsCounty.org.