Twin Falls County Commissioners, sheriff's office work on jail overcrowding plan

The Twin Falls County Commissioners and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office have been working hard to come up with a plan after the jail bond failed during November's election.

As of Wednesday morning, the Twin Falls County Jail has 194 beds, but 243 inmates, and that isn’t counting the 40 who are being held in different facilities.

The county is looking at modular units to house inmate and hiring additional jail staff.

"The only way to solve this issue is expansion, there is no other way to do it," said Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter. "The population of the county has exploded in the last several years, and with population comes problems, and the problems aren’t only mine, but they are the courts problems as well."

After the jail bond failed, the commissioners and the sheriff’s office immediately began working on a new plan.

"We’ve kind of shelved the bond situation at this time, if we can solve the need," said Jack Johnson, one of the commissioners. "It's still going to be a temporary solution, but we feel we can do that with existing funds instead of putting a bond out there right now. But at some point we are going to have to come back with a bond."

Currently they are working on getting three modular units to house some of the inmates.

"They are building modular units that will hold up to 120 inmates, well they hold 39 inmates each, and if we can get three of them that would be 120 inmates, and that would certainly help our problem," Carter said.

The county commissioners have approved the sheriff’s office to hire eight additional detention deputies to help manage the population of the jail.

"As long as you got inmates sleeping on the floor, that’s not safe for the inmates and it’s really not safe for my staff," Carter said.

Once the modular units are built, two deputies plan on making the trip to inspect them before installation begins.

So far, Carter tells KMVT that not a single deputy or inmate has been diagnosed with COVID-19.