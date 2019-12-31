Twin Falls County Commissioners approve refugee letter

A week ago, Twin Falls city voted unanimously in favor of signing the letter President Donald Trump said that each city must submit to continue having their refugee programs.

On Monday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners met to discuss it as well.

Residents of Twin Falls County made their voices heard in a standing room-only meeting at the County West building.

"There was a little bit of a debate, if you will, about what local input would be," said Commissioner Don Hall. "We believe it should be the city of Twin Falls because it's in their jurisdiction. However, they gave us no option, but for it to come to us. Last week, the city of Twin Falls unanimously asked us to write the letter of consent."

One Twin Falls man got up to voice his support.

“I'm a dairy farmer, I traditionally use immigrant labor, too, as part of my workforce," the man told commissioners. "I have had the pleasure of having one immigrant that was part of the Refugee Center that came to be employed by our dairy. And he enjoyed working for us while he did, he was a very polite young man, and it worked out quite well and I was very happy with his work."

He was just one of a dozen or so people who got up to voice their support.

“I'm definitely in favor of continuing to receive refugees," said another in attendance. "I've known a couple refugees, I've volunteered at the Refugee Center, just kind of helping to babysit kids while their parents learn English. It's a really neat experience."

After hearing public comment, the commissioners approved the letter, which will now be sent to the governor, who must approve it before it can be sent to Washington D.C.

“We've heard from the community saying it's very important, for not only cultural reasons, things like that, but also industry," Hall said. "These are folks that work within dairies, within businesses like Chobani, and those kind of businesses. And so it's very, very important to have a flow of employees, especially with sub 3 percent unemployment rate."