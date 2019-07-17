Twin Falls County Coroner talks with legislators about a state forensic pathology department

A county coroner in southern Idaho wants the state to implement a new department to help further their service.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley at the county coroner's office in Twin Falls (KMVT/Elenee Dao).

"In the past four years, we averaged about 25 autopsies a year. when we have to go to Boise for that, that takes man hours, it takes travel time," said Gene Turley, Twin Falls County Coroner.

Twin Falls County has been contracting with Ada County to perform autopsies because it's the only place in the state that has a pathologist. Turley said the county spends about $51,000 a year including the autopsies themselves and all the travel expenses that come with it. Turley said the Twin Falls County coroner's office is setup to offer pathology it just lacks a pathologist.

He plans to talk with legislators about getting a state-wide forensic pathology department in place with offices in four different regions of Idaho: north, southwest, south-central and east Idaho.

"Boise is busy," he said. "They have their own population growth and they don't take outside their county doing autopsies on Mondays anymore. We can't schedule autopsies on Mondays because they're dealing with their own."

Turley has talked with a couple legislators, representatives and senators, as well as local representative and he said they seem pretty interested in hearing more. He believes the new department and offices throughout the state could save time and money for everyone

"It would save not only my department money, it would save the sheriff’s office money, the PD's, because they usually send an officer up or their crime scene unit to the autopsies," he said.

It would also give better training for the local sheriff's and police departments as well.

"They can do their job better and vice versa so we can have kind of a cross training there on death investigations," he said.

As they do work with Ada County, Turley said this plan he is pursuing is what he wants to do.

"We’re very happy with them and I'm hoping they’re happy with us. This project I want to pursue is a convenience, a time-saving, money-saving convenience for us," he said.

He said getting a certified forensic pathologist is difficult, but if the state is involved, he feels like they would get a better chance.

"When I was a coroner in the '90s we had a pathologist that would do autopsies for us and that was good. We got our cases done quicker, things went smoother if it just stays local," he said. "Again, I want to keep our money local too."

Turley said next month, he and a few other area county coroners will be talking to legislators about a plan.

"We need to be in the 21st century and I think medical legal investigations here in Idaho is sorely lacking and we need to bring it up to par," he said.