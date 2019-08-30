Twin Falls County Fair photography competition brings out novice and professional photographers

The photo exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fair displays the artworks of novices, all the way to professional photographers.

The photographs mounted on the wall at the exhibit, which sits directly next to the Twin Falls Memorial Rose Garden, have already been recognized and judged by a team chosen by Twin Falls County Fair Superintendent Tom Gibertson.

"This is a competition open to all Idaho residents," Gilbertson said. "This year is some of the best photography we've had."

The competition includes several lots, competitors have placed submissions in including insects, panoramics, and even photo journalism and news events.

"For two or three years I was in the novice," said competitor and volunteer at the exhibit Keith Johns. "This is my first year in the intermediate division."

Johns has several pieces of work on display that don first and second place ribbons. One of which is a barn, captured near collapse that Johns said he pulled over to take a picture of when he was driving.

"Just a few days after I took it, it collapsed," Johns said.

While recognition for his work is appreciated, both Johns and Gilbertson said the photographs without ribbons are just as good as the photographs with them.

"A lot of really good pictures that don't have a ribbon, but they're worth seeing," Gilbertson said.

Richard Huberty, who recently became a volunteer at the exhibit agrees, and said he's learned a lot about photography just from the few days of experience he's obtained.

"The novice people aren't novice," Huberty said. "Their as professional as the professionals."

And while the work at the photo exhibit has already been judged, Twin Falls County Fair visitors also have an opportunity to judge the work themselves.

"People are judging now." Gilbertson said. "Judging has not stopped."

And if fair visitors become inspired enough to throw their own hat in the ring when it comes to photography, they're in luck. Visitors are encouraged to snap and submit photos of their activities at the fair to twinfairphotos@gmail.com through Aug. 31. Gilbertson said submissions of those photos will be on display at the photo booth on television, and that ultimately three winners with the best submissions will be chosen for a prize. For more information on that Fair Photo Contest, visit here.