Twin Falls County Sheriff talks about recent country-wide officer deaths

In the span of eight days, five police officers across the nation were killed in the line of duty.

KMVT took a closer look at this trend, and talked with Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter to see how it effects everyone in the law enforcement community

“That's what keeps guys like me up at night,” Carter said. "I'm sure everyone of them people that have been killed had no idea what was going to happen to them that night. And there's one of them I think that was brand new. You know, and they do everything they can do."

When it comes to being prepared, there's only so much officers can do.

"All we try to do is be as proactive as possible. You know, by proactive I mean training scenarios," Carter said. "We think of every possible scenario that we can train on, to help prevent that."

Unfortunately, these deaths aren't a recent occurrence.

KMVT talked with Boise resident Eric Anderson, who knows it all too well.

"We both worked, my wife and I worked for the National Park Service, and we were up in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. New Year’s Day of 2012 my wife was shot and killed in the line of duty. Twelve officers worked the same patrol area together, but I wasn't present at her shooting," he said.

Anderson now lives with his two daughters in Boise, and works for the nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors, a national organization that works with family members of officers killed in the line of duty.

Even though Carter is no longer working the streets, he worries for the men and women under him.

“Yeah, you constantly, not only myself, but my captains, and my chief deputy, we all do," he said. "We constantly are worried about what happens, you know. It scares me to death to get the phone call at night on anything that I might get a call on you know."

Carter also issued this reminder.

“This can happen anywhere, you know. So far we read, every place they just listed was somewhere else. That doesn't mean that it can't be here next time,” Carter said.