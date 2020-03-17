Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announces new procedures for patrol and detention in response to COVID-19

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has announced a new set of procedures in order to help prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community, and to further promote social distancing. In a press release the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced changes, including the closure of the jail lobby to the public, and the need for video visits to be conducted using home computers. The following new procedures are included in their entirety from the press release below:

PATROL:

- Deputies will be limiting in person responses whenever it is deemed appropriate.

-All non-emergent requests will be initially answered by phone contact.

-Emergency responses will not change.

-Deputies will continue to patrol and be a presence in communities.

DETENTION:

-New in-custodies will be medically assessed before entering the facility.

-The jail lobby will be closed to the public. Video visits will need to be conducted using home computers.

-All programming for inmates will be suspended temporarily.

Sheriff Tom Carter states, “Our goal is to continue to provide the best possible services to our residents with the guidance and advice of our Public Health District and the CDC. Our offices will remain open during this time as we continue to monitor the situation in our community closely.”

Phone numbers listed by departments:

Civil 208-736-4064 Patrol 208-735-1911

Driver’s License 208-735-4850 Victim Services 208-736-4126