Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office patrols water during Fourth of July holiday

While most had the day off of work on July Fourth, police officers were busy keeping the streets, and water safe.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spent the day Thursday not only patrolling the roads, but patrolling the water, making sure people could enjoy their holiday, and stay safe while kayaking, paddle boarding or boating.

While they do this every day, the July Fourth holiday is among the busiest days with deputies doing marine patrol, making sure people are wearing their life jackets, and have all of their safety equipment.

Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Sheriff's Office explained to KMVT that the recent events in Custer County serve as a good reminder of the importance of life jackets.

"It's you know, a tragedy that just these last couple weeks there was two drownings up in Redfish lake... News reports are coming back saying that life jackets we're not worn by the individuals who drowned, and so when we look at those types of tragedies that are happening, that are preventable, that's what we're doing this weekend, over the Fourth of July weekend, is making sure that people out on the water have their life jackets. That those under 15 years of age are wearing them, and that everybody's just staying safe,” Mencl stated.

They also did boat inspections, making sure that boats had all the required items, like life jackets and a fire extinguisher.