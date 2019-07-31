Twin Falls County Pest Abatement launches app

Twin Falls County residents can now request services through an application to help reduce and control the numbers of some of Mother's Nature pesky pests.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District recently launched a new app, where members can request services and receive alerts on West Nile findings.

Pest abatement manager Brian Simper said the app tool will give them an opportunity to respond to sites that his staff may not be aware of that need attention.

"Our team is really small we only got about five people in our team and they work really hard and they can't be everywhere," Simper said. "So anytime the public can let us know like 'Hey, we seen some standing water for a day or two can you come and check it out' that helps us out a ton and it also prevents mosquitoes."

The application is available now and free to county residents. The app also shows members the areas crews have treated or need to be treated.

"We have over 6,000 points that we go and treat," Simper said.

The pest district's goal is to reduce and control the number of black fly and mosquito populations. Mosquitoes can transmit diseases.

"Our goal is with this app, it will allow the public and us to work together closer than we have before," Simper said.

Simper said only a dozen people have downloaded the app, but hopes the numbers will go up throughout the year.