Twin Falls County hosts meetings, seeking resident input for 20-year comprehensive plan

Twin Falls County is hosting a series of meetings to gain input from residents on the county’s comprehensive plan.

This week, they are holding planning meetings, Tuesday in Buhl, Wednesday in Hansen and Thursday in Twin Falls.

The purpose of the meetings are to get community feedback and hear from members of the county on what they think should be maintained or changed.

The Twin Falls comprehensive plan hasn't been updated since 2008.

The county wants to know before they go into the next step of drafting the plan what matters to the residents and what they would want to see changed or kept the same.

“Those workshops are really aimed at establishing community priorities and having that help inform the vision for the next 20 years in Twin Falls County,” said Allison Mouch, who works for Ryan Planning and Design.

If residents couldn't make the meeting Wednesday, there is another one in the Twin Falls County West building Thursday night from 5:30-7 p.m. at the planning and zoning department.