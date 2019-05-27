Twin Falls County discusses jail and court overcrowding

Twin Falls County leaders met to discuss the future of our jails in the community.

Leaders included Twin Falls County commissioners and former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney to discuss court and jail crowding issues.

Issues discussed included how individuals show up to court, where they believe court population could end up, and the factors that play a part in both.

There also included a wide ranging discussion of how mental health plays into the court and jail system, and the best way to incorporate those growing needs into the system.

Despite the many issues the court and jail system faces in Twin Falls. Overcrowding and increased need seemed to help boil everything down.

“I don't think we're going to see the rise like we have over the last 30 years,” Raney said. “You know when I started as a jail deputy we had about 100 inmates in custody, and right now they're holding about thirteen hundred. And so that's been thirty five years.”

No concrete steps appeared to have been taken, but a further understanding of the issues was achieved.