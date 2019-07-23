Twin Falls County man arrested on child exploitative material

A special crimes unit arrested a Twin Falls County man on child exploitation charges on Monday(Source: MGN)
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A special crimes unit arrested a 36-year-old Twin Falls County man on child exploitation charges on Monday.

The Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office announced Thursday that investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Alberto R. Gaeta on possession of child sexual exploitative material. Gaeta was booked into the Twin Falls County jail.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Service all assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

 
