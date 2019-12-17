Twin Falls Deputy City Manager Brian Pike announces retirement

After more than 25 years of public service with the city of Twin Falls, Deputy City Manager Brian Pike has announced his retirement.

Pike began his career as a police officer with the the Twin Falls Police Department in 1994, according to a news release. In this role, he worked in many capacities ranging from field training officer to school resource officer.

In 2011, he was appointed as Twin Falls Police Chief where he worked until 2015. He was eventually appointed Deputy City Manager of Public Safety after the city reorganized it's leadership.

As the deputy city manager, Pike oversaw the police and fire departments, code enforcement and city communications center.

“It’s my belief that community service is the foundation on which public safety functions are established,” Brian Pike said. “I believe the community must partner with our Public Safety Teams to improve our quality of life, and over the past 25 years I worked to instill this principle in the men and women who worked under my direction.”

Pike says that he plans to spend time with his family as he and his wife also plan to explore new places and simply enjoy their time together.

Pike's last day will be on Jan. 17.

For the full press release and more details on Pike's retirement you can go to the City of Twin Falls website