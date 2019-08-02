Twin Falls firefighters raise money during annual 'Fill the Boot' event

Members of the Twin Falls Fire Department spent the day Friday raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the intersection of Locust Street and Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

Last year’s event raised more than $21,000 just at that intersection, and they hope to raise even more this year.

To help make this happen, the firefighters made it a family activity.

"Twelve people from the fire department, plus families. My boys are out here, a couple of the other guys brought their kids out here to collect from the sidewalks, or run boots around, and stickers and water and all that good stuff,” said Capt. David Owens.

KMVT also caught up with the Associate Executive Director of the MDA April Gannon who expressed her gratitude to the firefighters for taking the time out of their day to help.

“They really bring it every single year, like Dave mentioned, they have the highest raising intersection per year in the state of Idaho, so we really appreciate the support from them,” Gannon said.