Twin Falls Fire Department reacts to fire bond failure

A $36 million bond to reconstruct three of the fire stations in Twin Falls was met with rejection after it failed to earn enough votes to pass in Tuesday's election.

About 63 percent were in favor of the Twin Falls Fire and Rescue Facilities Bond and 37 percent voted against. It needed a supermajority, a 66.67 percent, or higher to pass.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said their plan is to meet with executive leaders to revisit Tuesday's election and their next step of action.

"Unfortunately, it didn't pass this time," Kenworthy said. "The need hasn't gone away. We still have that need. We still cannot add any additional firefighters to our staff with our current station facilities the way they are."

The bond would have been use to improve ADA accessibility, provide more training opportunities for fire crews, provide support to accommodate female firefighters, and to make strides on increasing their response time during emergencies.

Kenworthy said they will be glad to hear from the community about their concerns or those that voted against it to get their feedback.

"You know, what could we do better to get to a place where we could pass a bond or get more support for fire stations," he said. "It's definitely a need, something that it is inevitable at some point. It's just how we get there."